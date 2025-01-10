Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade has been officially recognized as Alaafin of Oyo-elect, promising leadership rooted in cultural pride and global experience

A scion of the Agunloye royal family, Owoade aims to modernize Oyo's economy, empower youth, and preserve Yoruba culture

Prince Owoade plans initiatives like industrial parks, cultural museums, and vocational training, emphasizing innovation, education, and heritage preservation

Ibadan, Oyo state – The appointment of Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo-elect has been officially endorsed by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Prince Owoade’s ascension is expected to bring innovative leadership rooted in a blend of cultural pride and global exposure.

10 in-depth facts about the new Alaafin-elect:

1. A royal heritage steeped in history

Prince Akeem Owoade was born into the prestigious Agure Compound of the Owoade-Agunloye royal family in Oyo Town.

His lineage traces directly to Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, a notable descendant of Alaafin Atiba’s lineage through Agunloye.

This deep-rooted connection to the throne highlights his rightful place as a candidate for the revered stool.

As one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade, he carries the legacy of his ancestors, who were pivotal in shaping Oyo's historical and cultural landscape.

His selection reflects the collective endorsement of his family and community, emphasizing the trust placed in him to uphold and advance the traditions of the Oyo monarchy.

2. Academic excellence in engineering

Prince Owoade’s academic journey began with a focus on engineering. He earned his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and

The Polytechnic Ibadan, respectively. His early education laid a strong foundation for his technical expertise and problem-solving skills, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He later pursued higher education in the United Kingdom, obtaining a Bachelor of Science from the University of Sunderland and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northumbria University. His international academic credentials underscore his commitment to excellence and innovation in his field.

3. Extensive professional experience

Prince Owoade’s career spans multiple industries, showcasing his versatility and drive. He began as a Mechanical Intern/Planner during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the Nigeria Gas Company and later worked as a teller at Oceanic Bank International Plc. in Warri. These roles honed his work ethic and financial acumen.

In the United Kingdom, he held a Planning Engineer position at Oil Reach Company in Glasgow before moving to Canada. Currently, he serves as a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, one of Canada’s largest utility providers. His professional journey reflects his ability to adapt and excel in diverse environments.

4. An accomplished entrepreneur

As the president of 100279 Manitoba Limited, Prince Owoade has built a thriving real estate investment and financial services business in Manitoba, Canada, Vanguard reported.

His entrepreneurial ventures demonstrate his strategic thinking and ability to generate economic growth.

His success in business also highlights his commitment to innovation and long-term sustainability. This experience is expected to translate into initiatives that will boost economic development in Oyo and attract investment to the region.

5. A champion of Yoruba culture

Prince Owoade is deeply committed to preserving Yoruba culture and heritage. As an active member of “Egbe Omo Yoruba” in every community he has lived, he has consistently advocated for the promotion of Yoruba language, traditions, and identity.

His plans include establishing a cultural museum in Oyo to house Yoruba artefacts and working with international organizations to repatriate cultural treasures taken during colonial times. His vision seeks to ensure that Yoruba heritage continues to thrive for generations to come.

6. A philanthropic leader

Known for his compassion and generosity, Prince Owoade has consistently supported widows, relatives, and communities both in Nigeria and abroad.

His philanthropic efforts reflect his belief in uplifting others and addressing societal challenges.

As Alaafin, he aims to create initiatives that empower vulnerable groups, particularly widows and youth. His focus on social responsibility underscores his dedication to fostering a more inclusive and supportive society.

7. Vision for economic development in Oyo

Prince Owoade envisions a vibrant economy for Oyo under his reign. He plans to establish industrial parks to attract foreign and local investors, creating jobs and boosting commerce in the region.

He also aims to promote vocational training for youth empowerment, partnering with global organizations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to reduce unemployment and dependency. His economic agenda promises to enhance the living standards of Oyo residents.

8. Plans to modernize Alaafin's palace

Prince Owoade plans to modernize the Alaafin’s palace while preserving its historical and cultural significance. His leadership approach balances innovation with respect for tradition, ensuring that the essence of Yoruba culture remains intact.

By integrating modern governance principles, he seeks to make the palace a hub for both cultural preservation and administrative efficiency. This initiative aligns with his broader vision of blending heritage with progress.

9. A visionary advocate for education and culture

As part of his cultural advocacy, Prince Owoade plans to collaborate with institutions like the University of Ibadan and international organizations to promote Yoruba language and cultural immersion programs.

His efforts aim to create global awareness and appreciation for Yoruba heritage. By fostering educational initiatives, he hopes to instill cultural pride among the younger generation and ensure that Yoruba traditions are celebrated worldwide.

10. A legacy rooted in history and service

Prince Owoade’s candidacy is a continuation of the Agunloye family’s legacy in the Alaafin dynasty. He acknowledges the responsibility of his heritage and is committed to serving as a unifying leader who advances the interests of Oyo and the Yoruba people.

His leadership qualities—charisma, humility, and dedication—make him a strong candidate to build on the successes of past Alaafins. His tenure promises to honor the rich history of the throne while steering Oyo toward a prosperous future.

