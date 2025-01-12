President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya's 85th birthday, commending his six decades of remarkable contributions to Nigeria's economic growth

Tinubu praised Chief Okoya’s philanthropic efforts, highlighting his focus on education and spiritual development

The President expressed hope that Okoya’s entrepreneurial achievements and commitment to excellence would inspire future generations

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya, renowned industrialist and Chairman of Eleganza Group, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, celebrated on January 12, 2025.

Tinubu commended Chief Okoya for his remarkable contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development, describing him as a true embodiment of the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit.

This was contained in a statement, shared via X and cited by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 12.

The statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga noted:

“For over six decades, your endeavors and achievements have not only inspired countless businesses to succeed but have also significantly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” President Tinubu said.

Highlighting Okoya’s role as a pioneer in Nigeria’s industrial sector, Tinubu acknowledged the extensive impact of his companies, which have created employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

Tinubu lauds Okoya's philantropic efforts

President Tinubu also lauded Chief Okoya’s philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and spiritual development.

“I am particularly delighted that your lifelong civic engagement has been centered on promoting the education and spiritual life of Nigerians. Your generosity in offering scholarships has transformed the lives of many individuals,” Tinubu added.

The President expressed hope that Chief Okoya’s life and achievements would continue to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Your exemplary skills, innovative drive, and commitment to excellence have made you a pioneering figure and a legend in the business world. I hope your story will encourage more Nigerians to emulate these qualities,” Tinubu said.

The President joined family, friends, and well-wishers in praying for Allah’s continued blessings on Chief Okoya, wishing him good health and long life.

Source: Legit.ng