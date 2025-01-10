Governor Seyi Makinde has officially approved Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo, with plans to empower widows and modernize the palace while preserving Yoruba culture

Owoade's agenda includes promoting economic development through an industrial park, supporting youth employment with vocational training in partnership with international organizations, and establishing a cultural village

Additionally, he aims to create a museum to retrieve Yoruba artefacts taken by the British and support Yoruba language programs for Americans

King Akeem Abimbola Owoade has been officially approved as the new Alaafin of Oyo by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The announcement was made on Friday by Dotun Oyelade, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Akeem Abimbola Owoade's Agenda

King Akeem Abimbola Owoade has outlined a comprehensive agenda for his reign, focusing on cultural preservation, economic development, and social empowerment:

Recognizing the profound impact of losing a spouse, King Owoade plans to create a scheme to support widows and widowers. Modernizing the Palace : He aims to modernize the palace while preserving the rich culture, customs, and traditions of the Yoruba people.

Abimbola Owoade as New Alaafin of Oyo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Commissioner made this announcement for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who stated that Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

