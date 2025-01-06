An APC leader in the Owo area of Ondo state, Fisayo Oladipo, has been reportedly gunned down by some suspected cultists in the area

Fisayo Oladipo, a former youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo, Ondo State, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 6, 2025. The APC leader died at the age of 52.

Oladipo was a prominent figure in Owo's politics, having also contested for the local government chairmanship position during the administration of the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. His death has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing concern over the rising violence in the area.

When did gunmen kill the APC leader in Ondo?

According to reports, the gunmen attacked Oladipo in the early hours of the morning, resulting in his tragic death. The motive behind the killing is still unclear, but it is believed to be linked to cult-related activities.

The incident has sparked tension in Owo, with security agencies deploying personnel to maintain peace and prevent any potential unrest. The police are currently investigating the matter, and it is hoped that they will bring the perpetrators to justice soon.

Oladipo's death is a significant loss to the APC and the people of Owo, who remembered him as a dedicated and passionate leader. His legacy will undoubtedly be remembered, and his contributions to the community will not be forgotten.

Ondo SSG passed away

His death came days after Tayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, popularly known as Tuykana, passed away. He died on Saturday, January 4, at an undisclosed hospital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred on December 19, 2024, while on his way to Ibadan, Oyo State. Oluwatuyi had been hospitalized for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

Oluwatuyi's death is a significant loss to the Ondo State Government and the people of the state. He was a key figure in the administration and a respected APC chieftain. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa appointed him as the Secretary to the Ondo State Government on January 24, 2024. The late Tuykana's dedication to the development of Ondo State has been widely acknowledged, and his passing has been mourned by President Bola Tinubu, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and other prominent figures.

Ex-President Jonathan's former ADC is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-ADC, Moses Jituboh, has reportedly died after a brief illness at 54.

Jituboh served Jonathan when he was the governor of Bayelsa state and when he was the vice president of Nigeria.

The deceased returned to the police force duties after former President Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.

