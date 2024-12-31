No fewer than seven persons including police officers have been killed in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state

The tragic incident occurred when the hoodlums attacked around 11.20 am on Monday, December 30, 2024

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, narrated how the unfortunate incident happened during a burial preparation

Ihiala, Anambra state - Some yet-to-be-identified assailants attacked security operatives and killed seven people at Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

Among the victims of the tragic incident were police officers and two civilians who lost their lives in the early hours of Monday, December 30.

As reported by The Punch, the hoodlums invaded a venue where family members were preparing for a burial ceremony to be held on Thursday, January 2.

According to sources in the area, the attack could be in connection to the hooldums’ directive that “no burial ceremony” should be held in the community without their approval.

“But as the preparations were going on, gunmen suddenly invaded the place and started shooting sporadically, and this led to a hot exchange of gunfire between them and some security operatives in the area.

“The hoodlums fired at some police officers at a security post near the Ihiala LGA, and in the process, some people passing by and some security officers were gunned down.”

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the gunmen shot at two security operatives at a security observation post close to the local Government Headquarters by the Express road while escaping from the scene.

“The unfortunate attack resulted in the death of seven persons, among which are two unarmed passers-by. The Joint Security Team rescued one of the victims who is currently responding to treatment in a hospital."

Gunmen shoot Catholic Priest dead in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra state following the killing of Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo.

Reverend Father Tobias was shot dead by unknown gunmen along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway on Thursday, December 26.

The Chancellor of the Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Ezeonu, described the tragic incident as a devastating loss.

