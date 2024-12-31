Gunmen killed three individuals in Ihiala town on Monday for reportedly disobeying a sit-at-home order, including a well-known businessman and two security operatives

The tragic incidents have caused significant concern, with the Ihiala Local Government chairman, Charles Orjiako, condemning the attacks and pledging to maintain security

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities as efforts to apprehend the assailants continue

Ihiala town experienced a tragic day on December 30 as gunmen killed three individuals for reportedly disobeying a sit-at-home order.

Among the victims was a well-known businessman, popularly called Oluebube, who was shot dead at his rental company site while supervising workers.

Gunmen Attack: Businessman and Security Operatives Killed Amidst Sit-At-Home Order

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen stormed the venue, opened fire on him, and caused panic as people fled the scene.

Security Personnel Targeted

In a separate incident near the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat, two security operatives attached to the council were killed in cold blood.

The council chairman, Charles Orjiako, expressed profound sorrow over the attack.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the gruesome murder of two security personnel and the injury of another in a dastardly attack,” Orjiako said, condemning the act and calling on the perpetrators to surrender themselves to the authorities.

Commitment to Security

Despite the tragic incident, Orjiako assured the public that the council remains committed to maintaining security in the area.

“We will not be deterred by this act of violence. Instead, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our people and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to security agencies as efforts to apprehend the assailants continue.

Gunmen Kill 2 Soldiers, Others in Fresh Attack

Legit.ng reported that suspected armed herders on Tuesday launched a deadly attack on the Egwuma community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue state, killing six people, including two soldiers.

A local resident, identified simply as Anthony, said the gunmen invaded the community around 5:00pm, unleashing terror on residents.

The attack reportedly forced villagers to flee their homes in panic. Confirming the incident to journalists on Wednesday, October 2, the Caretaker Chairman of Agatu LGA, Philip Ebenyakwu, said six people, including two soldiers, were killed in the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng