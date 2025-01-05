President Bola Tinubu will travel to Accra, Ghana, on January 6 to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s newly elected President, John Dramani Mahama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will travel to Accra, Ghana, on Monday, January 6, to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s newly elected President, John Dramani Mahama, scheduled for January 7.

Mahama, who served as the 12th President of Ghana from 2011 to 2017, was re-elected in December 2024, succeeding President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose tenure ends in 2025.

President Tinubu’s trip is in response to an invitation extended by Mahama, who had previously visited the Nigerian leader in December.

The two leaders share a strong personal bond, reflecting the enduring relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, Vanguard reported.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) in a state shared via X, said:

“As the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Tinubu will join fellow African leaders in witnessing this historic occasion."

Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with other senior government officials, will accompany the president on this diplomatic mission.

This visit marks another significant step in fostering cooperation between Nigeria and Ghana.

