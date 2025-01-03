Religious leaders in Imo state are sad over the fatal shooting of a teenager by Reverend Father Joseph Enyinaya

Legit.ng recalls that the boy was killed after he threw a fireworks (popularly called 'banger') inside the church during service on the eve of the New Year 2025

The Archdiocese of Owerri condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the dead

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Amaimo, Imo state - The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri has confirmed the fatal shooting incident involving Reverend Father Joseph Enyinaya in Imo state which led to the death of a teenager who allegedly threw knockouts (commonly called 'banger') into the church premises.

Legit.ng reports that the incident happened at St. Columba’s Catholic Church Amaimo in Ikeduru local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

Catholic authorities speak out after colleague fatally shot teenager dead in Imo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Imo: Owerri Catholic Archdiocese mourns slain teenager

An official letter personally signed by the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, on Thursday, January 2, confirmed the incident.

The boy was reportedly shot by the priest during the New Year mass. One other person was wounded.

Henry Okoye, police spokesperson in the state, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Thursday, January 2 and that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Reacting, the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese called for a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

As reported on Friday, January 3, by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), the Archdiocese of Owerri urged calm in the community where the killing happened.

The statement partly reads:

“The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri highly regrets the shooting incident that took place on the eve of the New Year at the premises of St. Columba’s Catholic Church Amaimo, leading to the death of a young man and leading to the wounding of another.

“The Archdiocese of Owerri condoles with the bereaved family and prays for the happy repose of the dead, and the speedy recovery of the injured."

Read the Archdiocese of Owerri's full statement below:

Catholic Archdiocese Reacts as Imo Priest Shoots Boy Dead Over 'Banger' During New Year Mass. Photo credit: Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri

Source: Facebook

Police clarify alleged abduction of ex-Imo commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a former Imo state commissioner, Lasbery Okafor Anyanwu.

The police explained that Anyanwu was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent activities. The police stated that the arrest was not politically motivated, as had been speculated in some quarters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng