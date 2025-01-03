A young woman's life was cut short in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Thursday, January 2, 2025

Ifeoluwa Adekalu, a mother of one, was hit by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun near Okela police station in Ado Ekiti

The officer accidentally discharged his weapon while celebrating a colleague’s promotion and has since been disarmed and detained for interrogation by the Ekiti state police command

A young woman, identified simply as Ifeoluwa Adekalu, has been killed by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

How stray police bullet claimed the life of a young mother

As reported by The Punch, the unfortunate incident happened on Thursday, January 2, at the Oke-Ila police station.

An eyewitness, disclosed to the press that the woman was standing across the road opposite the police station when an officer, who had come to the station from another division, fired his gun to rejoice the news of promotion of one of his colleagues but a stray bullet hit her.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The eyewitness said:

“The victim was passing by when the bullet hit her in front of a shop opposite the police station.

“She was returning from where she went to pay her accommodation rent.

Also, another source said:

“The woman had just alighted from a commercial motorbike in a bid to access the police station when the incident happened. I do not know her mission, but she was going to the police station when the bullet hit her.”

Ekiti police command take action

The Ekiti state commissioner of police, AIG Adewale Adeniran, confirmed the incident.

He noted that the officer involved had been disarmed and detained by the command.

Adeniran said:

“The officer in question has been disarmed and detained.

“The officer will face interrogations in line with the Nigerian Police Act.”

