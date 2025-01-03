A bride in Jahun LGA, Jigawa State, allegedly poisoned food at her wedding reception, leaving one guest dead and the groom critically ill

Jigawa State Police arrested two suspects, including the bride, and are interrogating them. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive

Most affected guests have been discharged, but the tragedy has left the community in shock as authorities work to ensure justice is served

Jahun, Jigawa state - A joyous occasion turned tragic in the Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State when a bride allegedly poisoned food served at her wedding reception.

The incident reportedly left one guest dead and the groom critically ill.

Eyewitnesses suggested that the bride’s actions may have stemmed from a personal vendetta, though the motive remains unconfirmed.

Police confirm incident, launch investigation

Speaking to reporters on Friday, January 3, Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident and revealed that two suspects, including the bride, had been arrested, The Punch reported.

“We received a report that the bride had tainted the food served at the wedding reception, leaving the groom critically ill.

"The suspects are currently in custody and are being interrogated by the Criminal Investigation Department,” Adam stated.

He assured the public, saying,

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

While most of the guests who consumed the poisoned food have been discharged from the hospital, one guest was confirmed dead.

The identities of the deceased, the groom, and other victims remain undisclosed, Leadership reported.

“The command is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and will provide updates as more details emerge. We urge the public to remain calm and patient as we unravel the facts,” Adam added.

This shocking incident has cast a shadow over the celebrations, leaving many in the community in mourning as authorities continue their investigation.

Wife kills husband with pestle in Niger state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 27-year-old woman, Fatima Dzuma, has been arrested in Lafiyagi Dzwafu village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, for allegedly killing her husband, 25, Baba Aliyu.

The incident, which occurred three years into their marriage, has shocked the community. Fatima Dzuma was Baba Aliyu’s second wife, but the marriage was fraught with conflicts.

According to sources, the couple often quarrelled, and tensions escalated the night before the tragic incident.

