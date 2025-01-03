A bride in Jigawa State allegedly poisoned food served at her wedding, leaving the groom in critical condition and resulting in one death

Police have arrested two suspects and launched an investigation into the incident, which eyewitnesses say was driven by a personal vendetta

Social media users have expressed outrage, with some suggesting the act might have been motivated by a forced marriage

A recent incident in the Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State has sparked outrage on social media, where an unnamed bride allegedly poisoned food served to wedding guests.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident, driven by a personal vendetta, left the groom in critical condition and resulted in one death.

According to PUNCH, the spokesperson for the state police command, Shi’isu Adam, confirmed that an investigation is underway, and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged poisoning.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has ignited varied reactions on social media platforms. Some users suggested the bride's actions might have stemmed from a forced marriage, while others argued that no grievance could justify such an act.

Facebook user Samuel Alpha emphasized the need for prosecution, stating:

“She should have considered the innocent people attending the wedding. Everyone must not suffer because she was forced to marry the groom or for any other reason. This action must not go unpunished. It’s sheer wickedness.”

Another user, Chukwu Lawrence, condemned the bride’s actions, noting:

“The bride is as good as Lucifer. If she was disgruntled about her marriage to the groom, whether due to a forced union or other reasons, she had several ways to express her grievances without resorting to poisoning food meant for a crowd.”

Investigation and Ongoing Concerns

As authorities continue their investigation, the social media community remains concerned about how the bride could have accessed the food unnoticed. Some social media users, like Shuaib Sidiali, questioned the logistics of the incident, asking:

“How did she gain access to the food on the wedding day without anyone seeing her? Was she the one preparing the food at her wedding?”

Conflicts Between Couples

Deadly conflicts between couples in Nigeria have been a growing concern, with several tragic incidents reported in recent years.

For example, in Osun State, Bishop Shina Olaribigbe was fatally stabbed while mediating a domestic dispute between a couple. In another case, a woman in Niger State was arrested for allegedly killing her husband with a pestle after an argument escalated to violence.

These incidents highlight the urgent need for effective conflict resolution and support systems to prevent such tragedies.

Tinubu Kills Husband as Fight Escalated at Home

Legit.ng reported that a domestic dispute has led to the death of a 39-year-old man, Olusegun Tinubu, who was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Comfort Tinubu, in the Gbeyi community of the Adegbayi area of Ibadan.

The incident reportedly took place around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, following a heated argument over Comfort allegedly locking Olusegun out of the bedroom.

The couple, married for about three years, share two young children. Sources reveal that the confrontation escalated, eventually resulting in a physical altercation in which Comfort allegedly stabbed her husband in the back.

