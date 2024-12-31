Muslim Ummah in Nigeria have been urged to look out for the crescent of Rajab 1446 AH, starting from Tuesday, December 31

Sokoto state - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah to look out for the crescent of Rajab 1446 AH, starting from Tuesday, December 31.

Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar during which warfare is prohibited and it also serves as a spiritual preparation for Ramadan.

The President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) urged Muslims to report its sighting of the moon to the nearest District or Village Head.

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 30.

As reported by The Guardian, the Sultan prayed for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon all Muslims as they fulfill their religious obligations.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, Dec. 31st, corresponding to the 29th day of Jumada As-Sani 1446 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new crescent of Rajab 1446 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Rajab on Tuesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,”

Saudi Arabia sights Dhul Hijjah crescent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was reportedly sighted; it was seen today, Thursday, June 6, 2024

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia disclosed this on Thursday, via a statement and noted that the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 will begin tomorrow Friday, June 7, 2024.

Eid Al Adha, the biggest Islamic festival falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

