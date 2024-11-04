BREAKING: Tinubu Directs Immediate Release of Malnourished Minors, Issues 2 Other Orders
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of all the minors that the police arrested and are facing prosecution in court over their alleged involvement in the recently concluded #EndBadGovernance
The president also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to address the immediate needs of the affected minors.
Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris announced the development while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja on Monday, November 4, adding that the President has ordered an investigation into the law enforcement agents involved in the arrest, detention, and prosecution of minors.
According to Vanguard, the minister said the President's directive underscores the importance of protecting the rights and welfare of all individuals, particularly vulnerable populations like minors. It also highlights the need for transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.
The investigation will likely examine the circumstances surrounding the arrest, detention, and prosecution of the minors, identifying any wrongdoing or misconduct by law enforcement agents. This process may also involve collaboration with human rights organizations and advocacy groups.
Source: Legit.ng
