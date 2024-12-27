Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Ilorin, Kwara state - Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki was the governor of Kwara state from 2003 to 2011.

Subsequently, between 2015 and 2019, the former medical officer led the Nigerian senate as president.

As governor of Kwara state, in 2006, Saraki invited Jay Z to Kwara state to have a feel of the efforts being made by his government. Jay Z travelled to Ilorin with Beyonce, his wife.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the global superstars whose visits to Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, were facilitated by Saraki.

1) Akon

On October 2, 2010, popular Senegalese-American singer Akon was live in Ilorin to mark Nigeria's Independence Day celebrations courtesy of the Saraki administration.

Akon performed at the Metropolitan Square alongside local stars like former musical duo P-Square, D'banj, Naeto C, Lynx, and Wande Coal, among others

The event also marked the official opening of the Metropolitan Square in Asa Dam which was built by the state government.

2) Mourinho

In April 2009, world-famous Portuguese football coach, Jose Mourinho — then with Inter Milan of Italy — paid a courtesy visit to Saraki, who was the governor of Kwara state at the time.

As governor, Saraki is credited with investing in sports and youth development.

3) Jay-Z

During his visit to Ilorin in 2006, Jay-Z was turbaned as the 'Serikin Waka of Ilorin' by the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari. The American came to Nigeria with his partner and fellow musician, Beyonce.

Saraki named a street after the American rapper in Ilorin.

