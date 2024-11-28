Moment Tinubu Receives Customised Jersey in France, Photos Emerge
President Bola Tinubu was presented with a customised jersey of France by his host, French President Emmanuel Macron. The president visited the European country on Wednesday, November 27, at the invitation of the French president to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
During his visit, President Tinubu will be received by President Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, at the historic Les Invalides and Palais de l'Élysée. The initial ceremonies will pave the way for bilateral meetings between the two leaders.
These meetings will focus on stimulating interest in exchange programs that promote skill development for youths and improve their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, and innovation.
However, during one of the sideline activities, the Nigerian president was presented with a customised jersey from France with Tinubu's name boldly written on it.
See the tweet here:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng