Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the alleged killing of innocent Nigerians by military airstrike

The former vice president wondered if the military learned from the Tudun Biri airstrike that killed over 80 villagers

However, the military, in its reaction, insisted that the strike targeted members of the Lakurawa terrorist group

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the recent airstrike in Sokoto State that claimed the lives of nearly a dozen innocent civilians and left many others wounded.

The airstrike, which was carried out by the military, targeted the peaceful communities of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa. Atiku described the incident as "an outrage that must be condemned in the strongest terms."

Atiku condemned alleged killings of villagers in Sokoto Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Sokoto government speaks on military airstrike

The Sokoto State government has also weighed in on the incident, stating that the airstrike killed innocent villagers. However, the military has insisted that the strike targeted members of the Lakurawa terrorist group.

Atiku questioned whether any lessons were learned from the Tudun Biri airstrike that killed over 80 civilians in December last year. He emphasized the need for precision and irrefutable intelligence in carrying out such strikes.

The former vice president acknowledged the legitimacy of targeting terrorists but stressed that the indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens can never be justified. He described it as "a failure and a gross violation of humanity itself."

Sokoto killings: Atiku sends warning to military

He also warned that such actions could sow the seeds of further division and anger, making it difficult for people to distinguish between those who protect them and those who harm them.

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu visited the affected communities and donated ₦20 million to support the families of those affected by the incident. Atiku also extended his condolences to the grieving families and the people of Sokoto, saying, "My heart goes out to you. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. Atiku's statement emphasizes the need for greater caution and precision in military operations to avoid harming innocent civilians. The former Vice President's words echo the sentiments of many Nigerians who are demanding greater transparency and accountability from the military and the government.

Source: Legit.ng