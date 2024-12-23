Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, urges Osun State Governor Adeleke to pardon Morakinyo Sunday, who remains on death row for robbery.

Morakinyo was convicted alongside Segun Olowokere in 2014 for armed robbery involving fowls and eggs, but only Olowokere has been pardoned.

Falana argues that denying Morakinyo clemency violates Nigeria's constitution, which prohibits discriminatory treatment of citizens.

Prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to extend a pardon to Morakinyo Sunday, a man currently on death row, who was convicted alongside Segun Olowokere in 2014 for armed robbery and theft involving fowls and other items.

Falana’s appeal follows the recent pardon granted to Olowokere by the governor.

Falana implores Adeleke to let his mercy cover all the victims of the 'extreme' conviction. Image: X/Adeleke Ademola; Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The case, which dates back over a decade, began in November 2010 when Olowokere and Morakinyo were arrested in Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

They were accused of robbing a police officer, Tope Balogun, of two fowls and eggs, as well as committing other acts of theft and robbery. According to the police, the pair conspired to steal fowls and eggs worth ₦20,000 from one Oguntade Faramade and robbed Balogun Taye of two mobile phones. Additionally, they were accused of attempting to rob another victim, Alhaja Umani Oyewo, in her home and of stealing a gallon of vegetable oil from Elizabeth Dare. The accused were arraigned in 2012 before Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court in Ikirun. Olowokere reportedly confessed to the crimes, leading to the court convicting both men of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, and stealing.

In December 2014, Justice Falola sentenced both to death for armed robbery, life imprisonment for robbery, and three years for theft. In a statement released on Monday, Falana criticized the handling of the case, highlighting inconsistencies in the prosecution's approach.

He noted that four other defendants initially arrested alongside Olowokere and Morakinyo were released without explanation. Furthermore, he pointed out that the defense had argued Morakinyo’s mental instability, which the court dismissed. “Since Segun Olowokere and Morakinyo Sunday were convicted for the same offence of armed robbery and sentenced to death, the law requires that they be treated equally as section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution has prohibited any form of discriminatory treatment of citizens,” Falana said. Governor Adeleke recently exercised his prerogative of mercy to pardon Olowokere, who has since been released from prison. Falana argued that denying Morakinyo the same clemency violated principles of justice and equity, calling on the governor to act swiftly to rectify the situation. “While Segun Olowokere is currently breathing the air of freedom, his colleague, Morakinyo Sunday, is still languishing in his condemned cell in the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre,” he added. The case has reignited debates in Nigeria about the justice system, sentencing disparities, and the treatment of vulnerable individuals in custody.

Critics argue that convictions for crimes involving relatively minor thefts, such as the stealing of fowls and eggs, disproportionately affect the marginalized.

Source: Legit.ng