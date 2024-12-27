The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement celebrated 22 years with a thanksgiving service at its Lagos headquarters

Pastor Lazarus Muoka praised God’s faithfulness, recounting challenges and highlighting the church's growth and global impact

The event featured testimonies, praise sessions, and donations to support the church's evangelical mission

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, popularly known as Chosen, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Thursday with a heartfelt thanksgiving service at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the church’s founder, spoke passionately during the service, sharing his reflections on the journey of the ministry. He expressed deep gratitude, stating, “God has not failed the church in the past 22 years of its inception.”

The atmosphere was vibrant, with worshippers engaging in praise sessions, testimonies of deliverance, and gift presentations. Financial donations were also made to support the church’s evangelism efforts, underscoring the congregation’s commitment to spreading its message further.

Lord's Chosen founder recounts humble beginnings

Pastor Muoka recounted the challenges the church has faced since its humble beginnings in Ilasamaja, Lagos, acknowledging moments when adversity threatened its existence.

However, he emphasized the church’s resilience and the unwavering support from God.

He said:

“There were times sundry challenges nearly swallowed the church, but God, who has remained our refuge and Ebenezer, controlled the situations and empowered the congregation.”

Lord's Chosen pastor recounts miraculous year

The Chosen church has become a significant force in Nigeria’s religious landscape, drawing attention throughout 2024 for its energetic evangelical activities and the devotion of its members.

Pastor Muoka highlighted the “uncommon miracles and testimonies” experienced by the congregation as evidence of God’s covenant with the ministry.

As the church looks to the future, Muoka expressed optimism about its continued growth. “God has confirmed to the world that He called us and instituted the ministry Himself. The church will expand further,” he said confidently.

