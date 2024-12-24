Apostle Femi Lazarus has announced his official exit from the X (Twitter) app by December 31, 2024, advising followers to ignore any accounts bearing his name after this date

As the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, he is believed to have significantly influenced kingdom-minded leaders globally

Lazarus, a public health professional and principal of the International School of Ministry, is deeply committed to his faith and ministry

Apostle Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, has announced his decision to exit the X (formerly Twitter) app by December 31, 2024.

In a statement posted on December 24, he urged followers to disregard any account bearing his name after the specified date, emphasizing that any such account would not be managed or endorsed by him.

Prominent Nigerian Apostle Set to Leave Elon Musk’s Platform, Sends Message to Followers

Apostle Femi Lazarus, known for his prophetic ministry and leadership, is said to have significantly influenced kingdom-minded culture shapers and global leaders through the application of kingdom principles.

Apostle Femi Lazarus exits X

As a public health professional and principal of the International School of Ministry, he has trained ministers from over thirty nations.

In his announcement, Apostle Lazarus stated, “As of 31st December 2024, we will officially exit X (Twitter) app. Any account seen is not ours and we will not be responsible for it. Any account carrying Apostle Femi Lazarus should be ignored.”

Apostle Femi Lazarus is married to Pastor Miracle Femi-Lazarus, and together they are blessed with two daughters.

Adeboye Speaks on Redemption Camp's Evolution

Legit.ng reported that on the sixth day of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress 2024, themed Onward Christian Soldiers, Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared the extraordinary transformation story of Redemption Camp.

Addressing the congregation on December 14, Pastor Adeboye recounted how God’s providence and unwavering faith turned a forsaken land into a spiritual haven. The camp faced numerous challenges, including encounters with abandoned items from robbery victims and frequent sightings of snakes, especially pythons.

He expressed pride in the church’s achievements and encouraged the congregation to seize the opportunities of their youth with faith.

