Hollywood legend Denzel Washington has been baptized at the age of 69 after prophesy of many years about his life

Denzel shared an inspiring story of the prophecy and how it came to pass despite taking long

The actor was presented with a certificate of baptism and a minister license, paving the way for his ordination as a minister in the years to come

American actor, Denzel Washington, has shared an inspiring story of life while he was younger.

The movie director shared this while being baptized at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, New York, on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Denzel Washington baptized after many years of prophecy. Photo credit: First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ ENY, @denzelwashington.official

The “Gladiator II” legend said it took a while to achieve the milestone in his faith journey but despite the hurdles and challenges, he was able to get baptized.

In a Facebook live video, the 69-year-old actor was presented with a certificate of baptism and a minister license which will make him be ordained in years to come.

While sharing his experience at age 20, Denzel said he had an interaction with a woman called Ruth Green who told him that he would journey across continents of the world and preach to many souls.

According to Denzel, the woman said:

“Boy, you are going to travel the world and preach to millions of people”

50 years after the encounter with Green, Denzel said the prophecy is being fulfilled.

He urged those at the verge of giving up not to, stressing that if God could do his, nothing else is difficult for Him.

50 years later, look at God. If He can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit and there’s no limit to the sky. "To God be the glory. Hallelujah!" he continued. "Anything I can do, I will do for this church, the Almighty. I just want to be in that number when the saints go marching in.

Netizens react to Denzel's baptism

Social media users have reacted to the baptism of the American actor.

Marjorie Dieudonne

Praise the Lord. God is good. Congratulations minister Washington.

Cecelia Weir

Blessed Congratulations! His parents: Strong Warriors of the Church. May God Bless You, May God Keep You, May God Forever Rest Upon You.

Diane Conyers

Praise God!! God bless you Mr Bro. Denzel Washington!🙏🏾❤️

Win Cotter

Such a wonderful moment. A great actor. Happy to see. Wonderful service, and a great baptism.

Sheila Williams

Hallelujah! Min. Denzel Washington!

Vera L Blair

Congratulations Denzel Washington. To God be All The Glory!!!

David S. Morris

We welcome you Minister Denzel Washington.

