The lead pastor of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has announced his decision to quit X (formerly Twitter)

The cleric gave a date that the decision would take effect and added that any account created in his name after his exit should not be linked to him

Apostle Lazarus' announcement was met with mixed reactions, with many people wondering why

Apostle Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation church, has informed his followers on X (formerly Twitter) that he would deactivate his account.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 24, the preacher said he would exit the social media platform on December 31 and urged people to take note.

Apostle Femi attached a flyer which contained a warning and further message for his followers.

In the flyer, he said he would not be responsible for any accounts created in his name after his exit from the Elon Musk-owned app.

He urged people to ignore any account carrying his name after he quits the platform. The message on the flyer read:

"As of the 31st of December 2024, we will officially exit the X (Twitter) app. Any account seen is not ours, and we will not be responsible for it.

"Any account carrying the name Apostle Femi Lazarus should be ignored."

No explanation was offered as to why the preacher took the decision.

Apostle Femi Lazarus' story generated mixed reactions

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"My advice - please don't deactivate. Keep it up and just go inactive.

"Why? Because people might want to reference your video or your tweets at some point in time.

"But then, it's your personal choice. But I would have loved for it to remain inactive instead of deactivated.

"Greatness."

@Gr8_nex said:

"WWJD?

"If Jesus had chickened out like this, we won't have salvation today.

"Think about the lost lives that may come to Christ through your presence and messages here.

"If you're going to exit X, equally exit all social media, Sir.

"Souls in X matters too."

@AkinKafolabi said:

"Why would you leave X. After over 170,000 people follow you since about 4 years ago. For sole purposes of hearing undiluted words and gospel. In those period impacting, knowledge and wisdom.

"This isn't a good signal to your followers.

"I hope everything is alright."

@Peterakpogwu said:

"No matter your reason, I’m sure this decision wasn’t well thought out. X is a big platform for the message to reach the world. Cheers to your decision and extend our regards to people on the other apps. On X we stand."

@AA_Adelodun said:

"I feel this is against everything you have been pushing sir, you preached about boldness in the faces of opposition and yet you are leaving a platform full of such?

"I feel you should consult God more on this decision.

"Shalom."

Apostle Femi Lazarus condemns online dragging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus had condemned the act of dragging people on social media.

The preacher cited when internet users criticised Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

He shared why people drag others on social media, saying no one from a good home would ever take that route.

