A tragic road accident in the Mmuri axis of Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State has resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:30 pm when a Metrix147 trailer filled with chippings overturned, trapping several people under its crushing weight.

Eyewitnesses reported that despite the victims' pleas for help, rescue efforts were insufficient to save their lives.

The President General of the Ebem Ohafia Development Union, Emeka Mba, described the day as a “black Sunday,” lamenting the lack of emergency response equipment to move the heavy-duty truck and rescue those trapped beneath it.

“Well, today should be regarded as a black Sunday because of the killings. As I speak to you, many people are still trapped under the truck. One of the survivors is a lady with her two children sitting in front of the bus. But several others are still under the vehicle, and it’s a very helpless situation,” Mba said.

He further highlighted the poor condition of the road and blamed government negligence for the tragedy, stating:

“That section of the road is very low, and we’ve done a lot of press statements and documentation to draw the government’s attention to it. This is a small road and heavy-duty trucks should be restricted until proper measures are put in place.”

Confirming the incident, Nelson Anya, spokesman for the Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA), stated that the accident involved a trailer loaded with chippings and a Sienna bus carrying nine passengers.

One passenger sustained severe injuries, while two others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

