Buhari expressed condolences to President Tinubu and affected states after over 50 children died in stampedes in Oyo, FCT, and Anambra

The former president urged state governors to pass on his sympathy to victims' families and called for better vigilance to prevent future incidents

Buhari also extended condolences to the Catholic community and encouraged Nigerians to reflect on Jesus Christ's teachings during Christmas

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the devastating stampedes in Oyo State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Anambra State, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 50 young lives.

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, via X, on Sunday, December 22, Buhari conveyed his grief to the respective state governors: Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

He called on the leaders to share his words of sympathy with the families and friends of the victims.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives, particularly the children. My heart goes out to the families affected by this tragedy.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Governors Makinde, Soludo, and Wike, and I urge them to pass on my words of comfort to those who have been impacted," Buhari stated.

The former president also wished a swift recovery to those injured in the stampedes and emphasized the need for greater vigilance in preventing such incidents in the future.

Buhari sends words to the Catholic community

Buhari further expressed his condolences to the Catholic community, which was also affected by the stampedes, The Punch reported.

"The Catholic Church, along with the many others who have lost loved ones, is in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," he added.

In his message, Buhari also took the opportunity to wish Nigerians well during the Christmas season.

He encouraged the nation to reflect on the noble teachings of Jesus Christ.

"As we celebrate the Christmas season, I urge Nigerians to remember the values of love, compassion, and sacrifice that Jesus Christ taught us.

"Let us come together to support one another and cherish the bond we share as a nation," Buhari said.

