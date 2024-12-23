Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago advised Christians against travelling to Israel for this year’s pilgrimage

Bago, represented by Deputy Speaker Afiniki Dauda, warned that sending pilgrims to Israel would be "equivalent to signing their death warrants"

Rev. Bulus Yohanna of CAN urged the governor to explore alternative pilgrimage destinations like Jordan, Turkey, or Rome

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has advised Christians in the state against embarking on this year’s pilgrimage to Israel due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement made during the 2024 state Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 22, Bago urged the faithful to exercise caution over travelling to the Holy Land, citing the "lack of peace" in the region.

Bago: Pilgrimage could lead to tragedy

Bago, represented by Deputy Speaker Afiniki Dauda, stressed the risk posed by the current situation in Israel, where ongoing warfare has resulted in casualties.

"Allowing pilgrims to travel there would be equivalent to signing their death warrants," Bago said.

The Niger state governor emphasized his reluctance to authorize the trip under such dangerous circumstances, The Punch reported.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we will not compromise on that," he added.

Rev. Bulus Yohanna, Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), called on the governor to consider alternative pilgrimage destinations for the state’s Christians, Leadership reported.

"I urge Your Excellency to consider pilgrimage to Jordan, Turkey, or even Rome, as there are opportunities at the federal level for intending pilgrims," Yohanna said.

