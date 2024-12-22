NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking as Businessman Caught with C0caine at Kano Airport
- NDLEA seized 256 wraps of c0caine (6kg) at Kano Airport, marking the largest bust there since 2006, with businessman Olisaka Chibuzo Calistus arrested
- Other trafficking attempts were foiled, including an ex-convict at Lagos Airport and a woman with tramadol heading to Italy
- Chairman Marwa lauded the operations, emphasizing the agency's resolve to combat drug trafficking and safeguard Nigerians
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
In a landmark operation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted 256 wraps of c0caine weighing six kilograms at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.
The arrest of businessman Olisaka Chibuzo Calistus during passenger clearance on Sunday, December 15 marked the largest c0caine seizure at the airport since 2006.
This development was revealed by the NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to Legit.ng.
"Olisaka was subjected to a body scan, which revealed hundreds of c0caine pellets concealed within him," he said.
Other drug trafficking syndicates arrested by NDLEA
The agency also disrupted other major drug trafficking attempts across the country, including at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, where an ex-convict, Olanrewaju Bada Akorede, was caught attempting to export rohypnol, Vanguard reported.
Separately, an Italy-based businesswoman, Cynthia Akaeen, was intercepted with tramadol tablets concealed in her luggage.
Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers for their diligence and reaffirmed the agency's commitment to reducing drug trafficking and abuse, The Punch reported.
"These operations highlight our determination to combat drug-related crimes and safeguard Nigerians," he said.
Yuletide: NDLEA intercepts N3.3bn meth, loud
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted illegal drugs worth over N3.3 billion concealed in automobile spare parts.
The substances, including Methamphetamine and Loud (a potent cannabls strain), were seized at the Tincan Port in Lagos after months of intelligence tracking across three continents.
NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) in a statement cited by Legit.ng commended his officers for the landmark operation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944