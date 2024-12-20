NAFDAC sealed a factory and eight shops in Nasarawa state for producing and distributing counterfeit rice worth approximately N5 billion

The operation uncovered fake rice packaged under popular brands like Royal Stallion and Big Bull, with 1,600 bags seized during the raid

NAFDAC urged consumers to buy from trusted sources and vowed to prosecute offenders as part of a nationwide crackdown on counterfeit food products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a factory and eight shops in Nasarawa state in a crackdown on counterfeit rice production and distribution.

The operation, carried out by the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Taskforce, followed intelligence reports revealing the large-scale counterfeiting.

Agents bust suspected illegal factory

Officials raided Ninjur Ventures, a factory hidden behind a residential property at 44 Abacha Road, Karu, where counterfeit rice was being packaged under popular brand names such as Royal Stallion, Big Bull, Mama’s Choice, Optimum, and Ultimate Gold.

During the raid, NAFDAC seized an estimated 1,600 bags of fake rice, primarily in 25 kg and 50 kg sizes, and confiscated branded sacks and related documents. The total street value of the seized goods was put at approximately N5 billion.

A factory worker was apprehended at the site, claiming the facility had ceased operations two days prior. She denied involvement and alleged that the branded bags did not belong to the factory. However, the factory owner was absent during the raid.

Further investigations led to the sealing of eight shops along Old Karu Road, which were found to be involved in the distribution of the counterfeit rice.

NAFDAC speaks after successful operation

Kenneth Azikiwe, Director of NAFDAC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), highlighted the agency’s commitment to eradicating counterfeit food products, especially ahead of the festive season.

“This exercise reveals the extent of food counterfeiting in Nigeria,” Azikiwe stated.

“The materials discovered demonstrate how these criminal elements deceive unsuspecting Nigerians into purchasing substandard goods.”

He added that the operation was part of a nationwide effort led by NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to protect public health and ensure only high-quality food products are sold.

Legitimate manufacturers tipped authoities

Azikiwe explained that complaints from legitimate manufacturers and intelligence reports prompted the operation, adding:

“We traced the activities to specific locations, such as the Karu factory, where branded sacks for several rice brands were being used to package counterfeit products.”

