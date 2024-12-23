The Yoruba Council backs Tinubu's economic reforms as vital for Nigeria's revival despite current challenges

Policies on taxation and local autonomy are showing promise in rebuilding the economy and boosting productivity.

The council urges Tinubu to provide immediate relief to ease the impact of reforms on Nigerians.

The Yoruba Council Worldwide, under the leadership of Barr. Oladotun Hassan has voiced strong support for President Bola Tinubu's reforms.

The Yoruba Council's stance regarding President Tinubu's reforms is the complete antithesis of what some Northern stakeholders believe is Nigeria's current economic climate.

However, the council emphasized that the reforms are critical for reviving Nigeria's economy and fostering development despite current hardships.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 21, Hassan noted that Tinubu’s policies, particularly taxation and local government autonomy, are beginning to show promise.

“Reforms are yielding positive results. Ensuring the market space is open and borderlines are productive are foundational to reviving our already struggling economy," he said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians but stressed the necessity of these reforms.

“The removal of fuel subsidies has hit hard, but it’s a step we needed to take. We cannot achieve economic growth overnight,” Hassan added.

While supportive of the reforms, Hassan urged Tinubu to act swiftly to ease the economic burden on Nigerians.

“Mr. President should not fold his hands while citizens suffer. We need quick fixes to address the immediate impact of these reforms,” he stated.

The Yoruba Council’s stance underscores a call for national unity in embracing Tinubu’s policies, urging all regions to support the government’s long-term vision for economic recovery.

“We must be patient but also proactive in ensuring the reforms deliver the promised results for all Nigerians,” Hassan concluded.

