The Niger Delta Youth for Positive Change (NDYPC), alongside allied groups, has petitioned Nigerian security agencies over alleged cyberstalking and bullying by one Mr. Jude Gbaboyor.

Addressed to the Office of the National Security Advisor (NSA), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Department of State Security (DSS), the petition accuses Gbaboyor of harassing prominent Niger Delta figures, including Dr. Dennis Otuaro, High Chief Government Ekpomupolo, and the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

“Our culture values respect and unity, and any actions that demean our leaders or communities undermine the very fabric of our identity,” said Comrade Yibalua Yibakeni Elliot, the NDYPC leader.

The petition emphasized the Nigerian Cybercrime Act of 2015, which classifies cyberstalking as a serious offense punishable by imprisonment or fines.

Cultural and Political Concerns Raised

The petitioners warned that cyber harassment could erode the region’s cultural heritage and foster political instability.

They described the harassment of respected figures as a threat to the traditions of respect and community unity within the Niger Delta.

“Cyberbullying of this magnitude is not just an attack on individuals, it is a direct challenge to the values of justice, accountability, and equity that our democracy is built upon,” the statement read.

The NDYPC also linked the issue to the broader goals of the federal government, cautioning that unchecked cyber harassment could undermine national unity and derail President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Support for Government Reforms

While demanding justice, the group passed a vote of confidence in the Tinubu administration’s policies, including the People-Oriented Tax Reform Bill and improved funding for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“We believe the president’s socio-economic policies will soon yield results for our people, fostering greater progress and prosperity across Nigeria,” the group added.

