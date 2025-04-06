The United States denied 46.51% of Nigerian visa applications in 2024, placing Nigeria among countries with significant refusal rates

The report revealed varied global trends, with countries like Benin facing higher refusal rates at 61.49% and others like South Africa recording much lower rates at 10.65%

These statistics reflect the stringent immigration measures enforced by the US and highlight common reasons for refusals, such as incomplete documentation and misrepresentation

The United States government has disclosed that 46.51% of Nigerian applicants for B-visas were denied in the fiscal year 2024.

This figure places Nigeria among countries with some of the highest visa refusal rates globally, highlighting strict screening measures.

The adjusted refusal rates were part of a broader report, covering various nationalities, to provide insights into the implementation of visa policies by the US.

Insights into global visa denial trends

In comparison with Nigeria's visa refusal rate, several other nations also faced significant challenges. For instance, Ethiopia, Angola, and Cameroon recorded refusal rates of 51.17%, 49.36%, and 55.57%, respectively.

Neighbouring Benin faced an even higher adjusted refusal rate at 61.49%, while Guinea topped the list with a staggering 70.25%. These statistics reflect the tightened immigration measures enforced by the US.

Nigeria’s position among other Nations

Despite the high refusal rate, Nigeria remained below some countries such as Liberia (79.38%) and Guinea-Bissau (76.59%) in visa rejections.

However, when juxtaposed with nations like South Africa (10.65%) and Seychelles (7.59%), Nigeria's denial rate underscores challenges faced by applicants.

Reasons for refusal generally include incomplete documentation, failure to demonstrate ties to home countries, or misrepresentation during applications.

US visa

A US visa is an official travel document that grants foreign nationals permission to enter, stay, or transit through the United States for specific purposes.

Visa categories include non-immigrant visas for temporary stays, such as tourism (B-2 visa), business (B-1 visa), and study (F-1 visa), and immigrant visas for permanent residence. Applicants undergo a rigorous screening process, which includes submitting documentation, attending interviews, and meeting eligibility requirements.

The visa issuance process ensures compliance with US immigration laws and policies. While approval rates vary by nationality, applicants must demonstrate ties to their home country and provide accurate information to improve their chances of success.

US cancels all visas of an entire African country

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

According to BBC, Rubio criticised South Sudan’s transitional government for failing to cooperate with repatriation efforts, stating: “Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them.”

The visa revocation aligns with President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, which prioritises the removal of unlawful migrants and promises “mass deportations.”

