The Nigerian Police PRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has claimed online curses and abuses constitute cyberbullying and are punishable under Nigerian law

However, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong refuted Adejobi's claims, asserting that online curses are not criminal offences under Nigerian law and have no legal basis

Effiong argued that criminal acts must be explicitly defined in law, emphasising that the repealed Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act no longer applies

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has described online abuses, including direct curses, as criminal offences punishable under Nigerian law.

Legit.ng reports that the Police PRO's message to Nigerians comes as individuals like Speed Darlington, among others, have been arrested for 'online abuses.'

In a statement shared via his X handle, Adejobi said freedom of expression does not extend to raining curses on individuals.

“Raining direct curses on someone online is cyberbullying, not expression of freedom or criticism.

“And cyberbullying, which is even different from defamation, is a criminal offense and punishable," Adejobi stated.

Ignorance of the law raised to power 1000, says Effiong

In a sharp rebuttal via X, prominent human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong criticised Adejobi’s statement, calling it legally unfounded and misleading.

Effiong dismissed the idea that online curses could constitute a criminal offence.

“This is ignorance of the law raised to power 1000. The fact that this very ridiculous opinion is from the spokesperson of the primary law enforcement agency in Nigeria says a lot about the decadence of our institutions," Effiong said.

Effiong argued that under Section 36(12) of the Nigerian Constitution, an act or omission can only be deemed a crime if explicitly defined as such in written law.

He further challenged Adejobi to cite any law backing his claim.

“To be clear, raining curses on someone is not a criminal offense. Curses do not have any effect or value in the eyes of the law because they are premised on superstition or, at best, supernatural forces,” Effiong explained.

Effiong also pointed out that the controversial Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act, often cited by law enforcement to prosecute critics, has been repealed.

He urged Nigerians to disregard Adejobi’s statement, saying:

“This Force PRO has a history of inventing imaginary offenses from his head. What is more appalling is that he does not know the Cybercrimes Act had since been amended. His statement is baseless and misleading. What a shame!”

