The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 108 senior officers, with 35 Brigadier Generals elevated to the rank of Major General and 73 Colonels promoted to Brigadier General.

In a statement shared via X, Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said that the officers were recognized for their exemplary service and leadership within various operations, including Operation HADIN KAI and the Nigerian Army Space Command.

Those promoted to the rank of Major General include:

1. Brig Gen A Garba Acting Provost Marshal Nigerian Army

2. Brig Gen UM Alkali Deputy Chief of Administration

3. Directorate of Veteran Affairs (Army), Brig Gen AGL Haruna

4. Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen IA Ajose

5. Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 North West Operation FANSAN YAMA, Brig General NB Ebulue

6. Headquarters Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Brig Gen LG Lepdung

7. Commander Operation WHIRL STROKE, Brig Gen OA Awolo

8. Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig Gen UG Ogeleka

9. Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, Brig Gen OA Fadairo

10. Commander 12 Brigade, Brig Gen OD Williams, among others

Colonel to Brigadier Generals stepping up

Also promoted from colonel to Brigadier Generalwere:

1. Col SM Iliya Commander 43 Engineers Brigade, Col O Igwe

2. Commander 78 Supply and Transport, Col NE Udofia

3. Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical Mechanical Engineers, Col UR Okoroji 4. Commander 404 Engineers Brigade, Col GS Oyinwola

5. Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Col S Ahmadu

6. Defence Intelligence Agency, Col CI Nwonyi

7. Commander 81 Division Provost Group, Col AS Aliyu

8. Commander 1 Division Military Intelligence, Col T Garba

9. Commander 77 Supply and Transport Brigade, Col K Imam

10. Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Ordinance Services, Col NS Onuchukwu, among others.

Chief of Army staff encourages newly promoted officers

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff, congratulated the officers on their well-deserved promotions and urged them to lead by example.

He emphasized the importance of innovation and dedication in addressing Nigeria’s contemporary security challenges.

Tinubu approves new service terms for military

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a significant step towards improving the welfare of Nigerian soldiers, ratings, and airmen.

On Monday, December 16, he presided over the National Defense Council meeting, where he approved the new Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) for officers and enlisted personnel in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

