The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has announced that 195 students will be awarded first-class degree certificates at its 53rd Convocation ceremonies.

This was disclosed by Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Polycarp Emeka Chigbu, during a press briefing held at the main hall of the University's Enugu Campus.

Convocation Schedule and Highlights

The university will award first degrees, diplomas, and certificates to 11,143 graduates on December 20, 2024.

The convocation lecture, scheduled for December 19, 2024, will be delivered by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), on the topic “Harnessing Technological Teaching and Learning.”

The lecture will be chaired by the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintri.

Ceremony Details

The award of first degrees and diplomas will take place at 10:00 am on December 20, 2024, at the Margaret Ekpo Convocation Arena, Nsukka Campus.

The awarding of higher degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and honorary doctorate degrees will follow on December 21, 2024, at the same venue.

Additional Events

Other events include exhibitions on December 18, 2024, and a Convocation Drama Night on December 20, 2024.

The Jumat Service will also take place on December 20, 2024, at 1:00 pm. Professor Chigbu proudly announced the production of 11,143 graduates and the awarding of 1,356 postgraduate degrees and diplomas, including 431 doctorate degrees and 848 master's degrees.

Special Recognitions

Two individuals will receive honorary doctorate degrees, and two retired professors, Prof. Felix Ezema Onah (Faculty of the Social Sciences) and Prof. Isaac Uzoma Asuzu (Faculty of Veterinary Medicine), will be elevated to the distinguished status of Emeritus Professor.

