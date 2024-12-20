A tragic accident on the Benin-Asaba Expressway claimed one life and left five others, including a mother and her four children, injured

The accident occurred when a Toyota Sienna vehicle collided with a moving truck, leading to a fatality and several injuries

The victims were rescued and taken to a hospital in Asaba, while authorities urge caution to prevent future incidents

A tragic accident on the Benin-Asaba Expressway claimed one life and left five others, including a mother and her four children, injured on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Sienna vehicle, conveying the victims, rammed into a moving truck.

One Dead, Five Injured After a Tragic Accident on Benin-Asaba Expressway, Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

The incident was reported by Harrison Gwanishu, the Senior Special Assistant on Civil Society and Youth Mobilization to the Delta State Governor, on Facebook.

Tragic Scene

Gwanishu described witnessing the tragic scene where the vehicle's bonnet was damaged, and its windscreen shattered.

"A female passenger seated in the front seat of the vehicle died at the spot of the accident," Gwanishu recounted. He also assisted in rescuing the injured mother and her children, who were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Rushed to Hospital

The injured victims were taken to a hospital in Asaba, the state capital, and Gwanishu urged the public to help identify the families of the victims.

He also emphasized the importance of caution and responsible driving, especially during the holiday season.

"I commend the prompt response of the FRSC Delta State/Issele Office," Gwanishu noted.

"The rescued mother and children are in critical condition and are being treated at ST Theresa Hospital Issele-Uku. Families can locate the hospital from Asaba by entering the bus and stopping at Issele-Uku Junction."

Gwanishu urged travelers to exercise caution and avoid reckless driving as they journey back from the Christmas holiday.

"I urge you to talk to your driver to exercise caution and avoid reckless driving," he stated.

Air Force Officers Lose Lives in Road Accident

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force(NAF) has been thrown into mourning after five of its officers lost their lives in a ghastly road accident.

The tragic incident occurred around Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state on Tuesday, October 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng