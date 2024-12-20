Miyetti Allah president Bello Bodejo has dragged the AGF and the director general of the DSS to a high court in Abuja

Bodejo is alleging that he had been arrested and detained in the DSS facility without arraignment since Monday, December 9

Reuben Atabo, the prosecutor's lawyer, in an ex parte order, is asking the court to order the release of Badejo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application

Bello Bodejo, the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal, has taken legal action against the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and the director-general of the Department of States Services (DSS).

Bodejo is seeking his release from the DSS facility, where he has been held without arraignment since his arrest on December 9. His lawyers, led by Reuben Atabo, have filed an ex parte motion at a high court in Abuja, asking the court to order his release pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

The Miyetti Allah president's arrest was linked to a clash between Fulani herders and a retired naval officer, Dan Gwari, in Shuwari village, Nasarawa state. According to his wife, Hauwa, Gwari allegedly fired gunshots at the herders, killing four cows, and was later taken to a hospital by Fulani elders.

How Miyetti Allah's president was arrested

However, Gwari reportedly mobilized soldiers to arrest some Fulani boys, seized 400 cows, and detained Bodejo, who was not present at the scene. Bodejo's lawyers argue that his detention is unconstitutional and without legal basis.

They alleged that the respondents were not interested in diligently prosecuting Bodejo before a competent court of law. The lawyers are seeking an order granting Bodejo leave to apply for a writ of habeas corpus. This would compel the authorities to bring him to court and justify his detention.

Hauwa, Bodejo's wife, narrated the events leading to her husband's arrest in an affidavit supporting the motion. She alleged that Bodejo was detained and subjected to inhuman treatment at the Keffi barracks and later transferred to the DSS facility in Abuja. Hauwa also claimed that her husband has been denied access to his medications since his arrest.

Army arrested Miyetti Allah, president

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian army has reportedly arrested the president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo's family released a statement indicating he was taken into custody on December 10, 2024.

According to Bodejo's brother, officers of the 117 Battalion of the Nigerian Army had made the arrest.

