Miyetti Allah President Drags FG, DSS DG to Court, Gives Reason
- Miyetti Allah president Bello Bodejo has dragged the AGF and the director general of the DSS to a high court in Abuja
- Bodejo is alleging that he had been arrested and detained in the DSS facility without arraignment since Monday, December 9
- Reuben Atabo, the prosecutor's lawyer, in an ex parte order, is asking the court to order the release of Badejo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application
Bello Bodejo, the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal, has taken legal action against the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and the director-general of the Department of States Services (DSS).
Bodejo is seeking his release from the DSS facility, where he has been held without arraignment since his arrest on December 9. His lawyers, led by Reuben Atabo, have filed an ex parte motion at a high court in Abuja, asking the court to order his release pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.
The Miyetti Allah president's arrest was linked to a clash between Fulani herders and a retired naval officer, Dan Gwari, in Shuwari village, Nasarawa state. According to his wife, Hauwa, Gwari allegedly fired gunshots at the herders, killing four cows, and was later taken to a hospital by Fulani elders.
How Miyetti Allah's president was arrested
However, Gwari reportedly mobilized soldiers to arrest some Fulani boys, seized 400 cows, and detained Bodejo, who was not present at the scene. Bodejo's lawyers argue that his detention is unconstitutional and without legal basis.
They alleged that the respondents were not interested in diligently prosecuting Bodejo before a competent court of law. The lawyers are seeking an order granting Bodejo leave to apply for a writ of habeas corpus. This would compel the authorities to bring him to court and justify his detention.
Hauwa, Bodejo's wife, narrated the events leading to her husband's arrest in an affidavit supporting the motion. She alleged that Bodejo was detained and subjected to inhuman treatment at the Keffi barracks and later transferred to the DSS facility in Abuja. Hauwa also claimed that her husband has been denied access to his medications since his arrest.
Army arrested Miyetti Allah, president
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian army has reportedly arrested the president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, Bello Bodejo.
Bodejo's family released a statement indicating he was taken into custody on December 10, 2024.
According to Bodejo's brother, officers of the 117 Battalion of the Nigerian Army had made the arrest.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng