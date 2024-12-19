Stakeholders in the Agege LGA of Lagos have petitioned the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over an alleged plot to grab the council's land by Edward Ayo-Odugbesan and his wife

Edward Ayo-Odugbesan, a former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, was accused of laying claims to the council's land at 47 Old Ogba Road

The stakeholders have also petitioned the RCCG, the police and the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Musashiru Obasa

Agege, Lagos state - Agege stakeholders have petitioned the Lagos state government over the conflict between the Agege Local Government Area and a former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Edward Ayo-Odugbesan, and his wife.

The dispute centres on the council's land at 47 Old Ogba Road, where the couple built the demolished Edwards Private School.

According to the petitions shared with Legit.ng, the stakeholders claim the land belongs to the council, citing their involvement in the council's legal acquisition of the Abiola Market land, including the disputed portion.

In addition to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, others who have been petitioned include the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, the assistant inspector General of Police, the Lagos state police commissioner, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The petition was signed by the Olu of Agege Oba Kamila Isiba, Ologba of Ogba Oba Lateef Egbeyemi; Chief Owolabi Dada, the first executive chairman of Agege LGA; Elder Rotimi Adeshina, the former chairman of the council and other stakeholders.

Agege stakeholders speak on land grabbing

The stakeholders expressed disappointment with the couple's resort to self-help, intimidation, and blackmail against council officials, particularly the Executive Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi. The stakeholders emphasized that the battle over the land was for the people of Agege, not just the council officials.

They urged the couple to allow the matter to be resolved in court rather than resorting to mischievous allegations and blackmail.

The Agege stakeholders vowed to lead the battle to protect their collective heritage and ensure that the Ayo-Odugbesans did not illegally take the land away. They emphasized that the court's decision would be respected, and they would not allow desperate politicians to undermine the rule of law.

Agege council chair speaks on national issues

