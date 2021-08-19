The speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the House is passing vital laws against drug abuse

Obasa made this known on Thursday, August 19, in his Agege constituency 1, during a town hall and stakeholders meeting

The speaker noted that drug abuse must be checkmated to prevent devastating effects on the growth and progress of Nigeria

Alausa, Lagos - Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, on Thursday, August 19, decried the increasing rate of drug abuse among youths and even parents in Nigeria.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the speaker, who spoke at the 7th annual constituency stakeholders' meeting in his Agege Constituency 1, warned that the menace must be urgently checked to prevent its devastating effects on the growth and progress of the country.

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting. Credit: Eromosele Ebhomele.

Source: UGC

He said the Lagos state House of Assembly has been at the forefront of the fight against drug abuse through various legislations.

Obasa said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"At the Lagos state House of Assembly, the leadership and members of the House have always taken matters affecting residents and especially the youths very passionately.

"The House has continued to be proactive in the consideration of viable laws and policies that would enhance youth potentials and development.

"Some of the recent laws that are passed attest to government's efforts on this matter and these include the law to amend the Lagos State Sports Commission law of 2015 to promote youth and sports development in Lagos and for connected purposes.

He noted that the law would ensure that youths are provided with great opportunities not only in the area of recreation but where they can nurture, explore and utilise their potentials in sporting activities to become professional sportsmen and women.

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting. Credit: Eromosele Ebhomele.

Source: UGC

Obasa listed other youth-oriented bills considered by the House to include two recent ones for the establishment of a university of education and another for the establishment of a university of science and technology, which aims to address the inadequacies in the polytechnic education system in Nigeria.

The speaker added:

"While the passage of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps is aimed at ensuring the safety of all in our neighbourhood, the prevalence of drug abuse amongst adults and youths, if not effectively addressed and curbed, will jeopardise the entire efforts of the House in the establishment of a safe, peaceful, and livable society.

"Consequently, we call on all stakeholders, residents, parents, teachers, students, school proprietors, religious organisations, celebrities, social media influencers, professional bodies, the academia, civil society organisations and community leaders to work in concert with the government for the common good of our society by saying 'no to drug abuse trafficking'," he said.

In his address at the event, the chairman of Agege local government area, Ganiyu Egunjobi, lamented that drug abuse had become so alarming that Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), recommended tests for public office holders, intending couples and admission seekers.

Lagos Assembly plans laws to establish two universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that two bills seeking the establishment of two tertiary institutions, a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology, in Lagos were deliberated upon at the state House of Assembly on Thursday, July 1.

It was reported that the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa's chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said the bills, having scaled its second reading on the floor of the House, were committed to the Committee on Education (tertiary) for submission of the report in two weeks.

A member of the House, Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) argued that the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG) was important as he suggested that it should also have provision for pre-degree programmes.

Source: Legit.ng