The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is tackling severe energy challenges by generating its own power, as announced by Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Polycarp Chigbu

The university will celebrate its 53rd convocation by awarding 195 First Class Degrees out of 11,143 total graduates

Additionally, the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development will play a crucial role in addressing the university's energy issues and contributing to regional sustainability

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), is taking significant steps to address its energy challenges by generating its own power.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Polycarp Chigbu, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday, marking the institution's 53rd convocation ceremony.

UNN to Generate Its Own Power Amid Severe Energy Challenges

Source: Twitter

Efforts to Tackle Energy Issues

Professor Chigbu lamented the severe energy challenges faced by the university, exacerbated by escalating electricity bills from the Main Power Electricity Distribution Company and the EEDC.

“The electricity challenge has significantly impacted our operations to the extent that our university was disconnected from the national grid for over two months,” he said.

He revealed that the university had been disconnected from the national grid for over two months due to these challenges.

In response, UNN has celebrated the grand opening of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development.

Funded by the World Bank and the Agence Française de Développement, this center aims to develop quality human capital to drive sustainable energy solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Chigbu expressed hope that the center's experts would provide lasting solutions to the university's electricity challenges and contribute to regional energy security and sustainability.

NERC Gives Approval to Kogi State To Generate Power

Legit.ng previously reported that Kogi state will now manage its electricity generation and distribution, aiming to improve power supply and boost business investments in the region.

Abdulmutalib Muhammed, Kogi state’s commissioner for rural and energy development, announced this during a press briefing in Lokoja following a state executive council meeting.

He also disclosed that the council directed the electrification of the State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp within one week, highlighting the government’s swift response to critical energy needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng