NERC Gives Approval to Kogi State To Generate, Distribute Electricity
- The National Electricity Regulatory Commission has given approval to Kogi State to generate its own electricity and distribute
- The approval is now expected to give Kogo state government the opportunity to improve power supply and attract investments
- The Kogi State Executive Council has mandated the electrification of the State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp within a week
Kogi State will now manage its electricity generation and distribution, a move aimed at improving power supply and boosting business investments in the region.
Abdulmutalib Muhammed, Kogi State’s Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, announced the development during a press briefing in Lokoja following a State Executive Council meeting.
He also disclosed that the council has directed the electrification of the State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp within one week, highlighting the government’s swift response to critical energy needs, BusinessDay reports.
Muhammed stated:
“This achievement underscores Kogi State’s commitment to driving energy access and ensuring that electricity becomes a catalyst for economic growth."
States to generate electricity
Earlier, Legit.ng provided a breakdown of states ready to generate electricity
Ekiti state
Taiwo Olatunbosun, the commissioner for information in Ekiti, disclosed that the government had domesticated the electricity law in the state, adding that electricity had been generated and transmitted through the Independent Power Project (IPP).
Lagos did not give up
Gbenga Omotosho, the state commissioner for information and strategy, said on Thursday, April 4, that Lagos had been at the forefront of championing independent electricity supply since the passing of its Electricity Act.
Benue state
The North Central state has disclosed that efforts are ongoing to establish its power-generating firm.
Omale Omale, the state's commissioner for power and transport, disclosed this on Thursday, April 4, adding that the government had begun its transmission programme and policy in the electricity sector.
Nasarawa state
The state government said it partnered with the Nigeria Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme to develop and implement energy projects that would enhance and sustain the electricity supply.
Kano state
The Kano state has also expressed readiness to generate power for people and companies, adding that its projects are almost complete.
According to The Punch, other states that have expressed their readiness are Kebbi, Osun, Ondo, Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Edo, Kaduna, and Enugu.
NERC to fine DisCos for overbilling
Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has revealed that Discos who breach certain contractual obligations to regulators and customers would face additional penalties.
According to an Order on Performance Monitoring Framework for All DisCos, this will impact seven issues that would be used to evaluate each DisCo's performance.
The new order sought to hold the top management of each DisCo accountable for their compliance with reporting requirements and implementation of commission directives in line with the utility's terms and conditions.
