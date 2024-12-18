Stakeholders Take Action as Nigeria's Out-of-School Children Hits Over 20 Million
- Efforts intensify to tackle Nigeria's 20 million out-of-school children, led by the global Walk for Education 4.0 initiative
- The campaign saw strong participation in cities like Kano and Gombe, with backing from leaders like HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II
- FlexiSAF Foundation calls for prioritizing education and will release an impact report on funds raised to return children to school
Stakeholders have renewed efforts to support the federal government in addressing Nigeria's rising number of out-of-school children.
Legit.ng reports that the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria has jumped to nearly 20 million.
Bothered by the increasing number, FlexiSAF Foundation continued its annual Walk for Education 4.0, the initiative's first global edition.
The initiative, “Every Step Counts: Securing the Future Amidst Economic Challenges,” ran from December 2 to 16, 2024.
The foundation will soon release an impact report detailing the funds raised and their utilization, ensuring transparency. Hundreds, including schoolchildren, participated in a walk supported by the Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.
In Gombe, organizations like Speak to Success Initiative and Access Initiative joined youth groups to champion inclusive education.
Participants worldwide shared their experiences on social media, amplifying the cause. Funds raised during the event will support efforts to return children to school and provide essential resources.
Stakeholders say Nigeria suffering from education crisis
Zainab Salihijo, Acting Executive Director of FlexiSAF Foundation, highlighted the severity of the issue:
“Nigeria faces an urgent education crisis, with nearly 20 million children out of school—the highest globally.
"The Walk for Education aims to raise awareness and urge the government and stakeholders to prioritize education, as many of Nigeria’s challenges stem from a lack of basic education.”
FlexiSAF Foundation thanked participants, donors, and partners for their support.
The foundation will soon release an impact report detailing the funds raised and their utilization, ensuring transparency.
EU to pump €5.4 million for teacher’s training
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the European Union (EU) has initiated a €40 million program under the Global Gateway initiative to enhance education and empower young people in the Northwest region of Nigeria.
The EU also pledged €5.4 million to improve the capabilities of teachers in this area.
