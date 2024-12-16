President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced a free train ride for Nigerians travelling in the yuletide period from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, announced the development after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, December 16

Idris also announced that the council would be going on the end of the-year break from December 18 and resume on January 6, 2025

The Federal Government has approved a nationwide free train service to help alleviate the financial burden of high transportation costs during Christmas.

This initiative, which will run from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, was announced by Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris after a Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu announces nationwide free-train ride for yuletide Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu announced nationwide free train service

According to Idris, the free train service is consistent with President Tinubu's commitment to easing transportation costs for vulnerable Nigerians during the festive season. This is not the first time the government has offered free train services; it was successfully implemented during the 2023 Christmas and Eid il Kabir celebrations.

Vanguard reported that the Minister also announced that the Federal Executive Council will embark on a Christmas break from December 18 and resume on January 6, 2025. This break will give cabinet members a well-deserved rest after a busy year. Additionally, the council commended President Tinubu for his stewardship of the state over the past year.

The free train service is expected to relieve many Nigerians who struggle with high transportation costs during the festive season. It's a welcome initiative that demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting its citizens. With the train service covering various routes across the country, many people will be able to travel to their destinations without breaking the bank.

Source: Legit.ng