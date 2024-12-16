The N47.9tn budget presentation for the year 2025 will no longer hold on Tuesday, December 17 at a joint session of the National Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will now present the N47.9tn 2025 budget on Wednesday, December 18

Tinubu previously submitted the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2025-2027

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shifted the N47.9tn 2025 budget presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly to Wednesday, December 18.

Legit.ng recalls that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a plenary session on Thursday, 12 December announced that President Tinubu was to present the 2025 national budget on Tuesday, December 17.

Senator Godswill Akpabio had earlier announced that Tinubu would present the 2025 budget on Tuesday, December 17 Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Akpabio disclosed that the 2025 budget presentation will take place in the House of Representatives chamber.

Tinubu previously submitted the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2025-2027.

“The president has made his intention known to the National Assembly to present the 2025 budget to the joint Assembly of the National Assembly on the 17th of December, 2024.”

According to The Punch, a top management staff of the National Assembly said an official statement on the postponement should be issued within the next few hours.

