The Federal Government has proposed a whopping N47.9 trillion budget for 2025, marking a significant development in the country's fiscal plans. This proposal is expected to shape the nation's economic trajectory in the coming year.

The proposal was made during the Federal Executive Council meeting, which President Bola Tinubu presided over on Thursday, November 14. The FEC meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers and other cabinet members.

Tinubu proposes N47.9 trillion budget for 2025 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

What is Tinubu's 2025 budget?

Leadership reported that the proposed budget is part of the government's efforts to drive economic growth and development. While details of the budget allocation are still emerging, it's clear that the government is prioritizing strategic sectors to stimulate growth.

In related news, some state governments have also begun making budget proposals for 2025. For instance, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke presented a N390 billion budget to the State House of Assembly, highlighting the government's commitment to completing ongoing projects and improving healthcare access ¹. Similarly, Delta State has proposed a N936 billion budget for 2025, focusing on economic development and growth.

As the budget proposal unfolds, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how the government allocates resources to address pressing national challenges. The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has emphasized the need for support from institutions like the African Development Bank to implement economic reforms effectively.

