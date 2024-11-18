The Nigerian government has set a targeted naira against the dollar exchange rate expected in 2025

The rate is contained in the 2025 Budget Proposal that has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

Expert has reacted to the exchange rate projection captured in the budget, describing it as very unrealistic

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N47.9 trillion for the 2025 budget, executing capital projects and managing the Federal Government's recurrent expenditures.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this in a briefing to State House media after the meeting.

The proposed 2025 budget will have an exchange rate pegged at N1,400 to $1, and the government is targeting GDP growth of 6.4%, Punch reports.

Senator Atiku Bagudu said:

"The fiscal objectives were deliberately conservative, as we aim to carefully assess the trajectory, even though we expect the projections to be surpassed.

"The budget size approved for presentation to the National Assembly in the MTEP is N47.9 trillion, with N9.2 trillion in new borrowings planned to finance the budget deficit for 2025."

The naira is exchanged above N1,690.37/$1 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

In the parallel market, traders told Legit.ng that the naira exchanges at N1,740/$1.

Expert says 2025 exchange rate is unrealistic

A financial expert, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, has described the N1,400 to the dollar exchange rate proposed in the N47.9 trillion 2025 budget as unrealistic.

Uwaleke, the Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies at Nasarawa State University and President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, expressed concerns over the projection.

He noted that an unrealistic exchange rate target could create significant opportunities for off-budget funds.

"I believe the exchange rate of N1,400 to the dollar is unrealistic, considering a one-year outlook on foreign exchange flows.

"This creates a gap in the 2025 budget implementation, potentially allowing for significant off-budget funds."

