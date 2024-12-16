The Nigerian Army arrested Bako Wurgi, a notorious arms dealer and bandit leader, on December 14

Wurgi is suspected of being involved in the murder of the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isa Mohammad Bawa, in Sokoto state

A counterterrorism and insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the development and shared further details

The Nigerian Army has apprehended a notorious bandit leader, Bako Wurgi, suspected linked to the murder of the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isa Mohammad Bawa, in Sokoto state.

How troops captured notorious bandit leader

Wurgi's capture was carried out by by troops of the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Saturday, December 14.

Intelligence sources revealed that Wurgi, was receiving treatment at a hospital in Shinkafi town, Zamfara state, for injuries sustained during a clash with a rival group.

Although two of his accomplices managed to escape, one individual who helped transport Wurgi in a tricycle was arrested.

Zagazola Makama, a counterterrorism and insurgency expert specializing in the Lake Chad Basin, disclosed the arrest on Sunday, December 15, via a post shared on his website.

According to Makama, intelligence sources confirmed that troops traced and apprehended Wurgi after discovering he had been transported to the hospital with multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

"The sources said that During the operation, two accomplices fled, but troops arrested another individual who assisted in transporting the suspect in a tricycle," Makama said.

How Sokoto Emir was killed

The late Emir of Gobir was abducted on July 9, 2024, in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area, Sokoto State, and murdered on August 22, after ransom negotiations collapsed.

Wurgi linked to emir's murder

“Reports indicate that Wurgi played a key role in the kidnapping and subsequent killing, which involved ransom negotiations that included cash and motorcycles but ultimately failed,” Makama stated.

Speaking further, Makama described Wurgi, as an arms smuggler with international connections, is reportedly related to Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, through his grandfather.

