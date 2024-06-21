Tragedy as Bandits Kill Ransom Negotiator in Kaduna after Delivering N16m

In Jere town, Kaduna State, bandits killed 27-year-old Abba after he delivered a ransom of N16 million and three motorcycles

Local resident Shuaibu Hussaini confirmed the killing, stating that Abba was negotiating with the bandits and was killed after delivering the ransom

The incident has left the Jere community in mourning, deeply affecting Abba's family and the broader chiefdom

In a tragic event in Jere town, Kaduna state, 27-year-old Abba was killed by bandits after delivering a ransom of N16 million and three motorcycles to secure the release of nine kidnapped individuals.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported on Thursday via X that the abduction happened on April 16, 2024, when bandits raided homes in Unguwar Iya, Jere, initially demanding a N30 million ransom.

In a Wednesday, June 19 telephone interview, local resident Shuaibu Hussaini confirmed the killing, as reported by The Punch.

Hussaini recounted that the tragedy occurred last Saturday when Abba, who had been negotiating with the bandits, delivered the ransom to the group's leader at a designated spot.

Hussaini reported:

"After collecting the ransom and the bikes, the bandits' leader tied Abba with a rope and shot him."

The motive for Abba's killing was revealed by a released victim who said the bandits' leader claimed Abba was killed for being rude during ransom negotiations.

The brutality was further highlighted when the bandits informed Abba's family of his fate, directing them to retrieve his body from a specific location.

This incident has plunged the entire Jere community into mourning. Hussaini noted that Abba's death has deeply affected his family and the broader Jere chiefdom.

The Kaduna State Police Command has yet to comment on the incident.

Bandits abduct catholic priest in Kaduna

Meanwhile, in a troubling incident early Sunday morning, bandits abducted Rev. Father Gabriel Ukeh, the presiding priest of St. Thomas Parish in Zaman Dabo Community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abduction occurred at the parish rectory and has sent shockwaves through the community.

The Vicar General (Pastoral), Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Kazah, disclosed the incident in a press statement on Sunday, June 16.

