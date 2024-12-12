The Gombe State Police Command condemned a brutal attack on Powishi Village, resulting in the death of Mallam Yusuf Akwara and significant property destruction

The attack, carried out by armed men on motorbikes, led to a swift response from police and military forces, although the assailants escaped

Ongoing investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators, with the police urging public cooperation

The Gombe State Police Command has condemned a brutal attack on Powishi Village, Kalmai District, in the Billiri Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred early Thursday, resulted in the killing of Mallam Yusuf Akwara and significant property destruction.

Gombe state police launch investigation after attack. Photo credit: PoliceNig/X

Source: Getty Images

Details of the Attack

According to Buhari Abdullahi, the state Police Public Relations Officer, the attack involved a group of armed men on motorbikes, suspected to be herders.

The attackers set houses ablaze and rustled an unknown number of animals.

The attack took place in the early hours of the morning, prompting a swift response from a combined team of police officers and the 301 Artillery Regiment, led by the Area Commander Billiri.

Response and Investigation

Abdullahi reported that the assailants fled the village before the arrival of the security teams.

However, the neighboring village and security personnel managed to extinguish the fires.

Commissioner of Police Hayatu Usman, along with the Commanding Officer of the 301 Artillery Regiment, the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Chairperson of Billiri LGA, visited the scene to assess the situation and offer condolences to the affected families and communities.

Ongoing Efforts

Abdullahi assured the public that a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, along with men from 34PMF, 59PMF, and conventional police, have been deployed to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.

"The CP urges members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the police in investigating this ungodly act," Abdullahi stated.

Military Personnel Fatally Shot Officer in Zamfara

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara State Police Command has condemned the killing of one of its officers, Halliru Liman, who was fatally shot by military personnel.

The command called for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng