Some said the school, which was founded in 1962, was one of the best and coolest campuses in Nigeria

A video showing different parts of the University of Lagos has gone viral and fascinated social media users.

The video showed the road networks and different buildings in the Akoka Campus of UNILAG.

The video was posted on TikTok by Dejiosd, and it quickly started getting comments from netizens.

Dejiosd said:

"The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, established in 1962. It is located in Akoka, Lagos, near the Lagos Lagoon, giving it a scenic setting. UNILAG is known for its strong academic programs, particularly in fields like engineering, law, business, and medical sciences. It has thirteen faculties and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across a range of disciplines."

Reactions to video of UNILAG campus

@N U E L said:

"Do YABATECH please."

@Oreofe Martha said:

"Do for Yabatech please."

@K Smiles said:

"UNILAG students gather here. Serious meeting dey."

@The Petite Roxy said:

"Unilag looks like a whole city entirely."

@Jg anietie said:

"The full Unilag no suppose take 5 seconds."

@Grace boy said:

"Unilag be like private university."

@Teniola said:

"I fall in love with this school die unfortunately I found my self in OOU."

@Mercy said:

"I hope to come to Unilag next year."

@chocolate dream said:

"Na wa oo! Someone can get lost in the school."

@Favour Madu said:

"Na only faculty of Arts fine for unilag chai."

@Jay said:

"That swimming pool na true true?"

@Pearl said:

"I really love the school sincerely but their school system is very slow."

Man graduates from UNILAG after 7 years

A Nigerian student has finally graduated from the University of Lagos, where he has bagged a degree.

The student who shared photos to celebrate said he studied law at UNILAG and graduated with an LL.B degree.

He said he spent seven years at UNILAG and his happiness knew no bounds after writing his final examination.

