Ebonyi state governor Francis Nwifuru has shared ₦105,000,000 start-up capital with 895 graduates of vocational training

According to the governor, each of the trainees under the Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Empowerment Programme (FONEP) will receive ₦3 million each to begin their entrepreneurship journey

The governor reiterated that the beneficiaries of the funds would be monitored to ensure that the money was spent in the right channel

Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi state, has put a smile on the face of 95 graduates in the state as he shared ₦105,000,000 to start small businesses of their choice.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the state's 13 local government areas. They were paid the money after completing the two-month vocational training programme the state government had organised.

Governor Nwifuru empowers 95 Ebonyi skills trainees with ₦3 million each Photo Credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

The beneficiaries received training in Agbani, Enugu state. The training covered fishery, piggery, and poultry farming and business management skills.

Governor Nwifuru announced that 95 trainees, part of the pilot batch of the Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Empowerment Programme (FONEP), will receive the financial support to start their own businesses.

Governor Nwifuru praised Ebonyi trainees

Governor Nwifuru then praised the trainees for their dedication and perseverance during their over two-month vocational training.

He emphasized that the empowerment program is designed to support trained beneficiaries, ensuring that funds are used wisely and effectively. The governor also noted that the beneficiaries will be monitored to guarantee proper utilization of the funds as they embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

This is coming amid economic hardship in the country, which was orchestrated with the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government. The state and federal governments have so far embarked on several interventions to mitigate the effect of the economic challenges on Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng