As RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress for 2024 comments, gay activist Bisi Alimi has reacted to a trending picture of Pastor EA Adeboye and his wife in what he tagged military regalia

Bisi Alimi, in a series of posts, fumed over the cleric's action as he recalled how Nigerian civilians were treated for wearing camouflage

The activist's outburst, which has since gone viral, has sparked reactions with many defending Pastor Adeboye

Popular rights activist Bisi Alimi has come for the General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, over a viral picture of him and his wife in outfits similar to those of the Navy.

Alimi, who dragged Daddu GO, asked if the clergyman served in the military, as it was the only valid reason for him to wear the outfit amid the ongoing Holy Ghost congress.

The activist, in a series of posts on his Instastory, recalled how civilians were maltreated for wearing camouflage and asked why the same energy wasn't shown in Adeboye's case.

“Please what is this? Did he serve in the army? To think ordinary Nigerians have either been beaten mercilessly or jailed for wearing just camouflage pants and here is a civilian in military regalia, and he is getting away with it cos he is some “man of god”?" Alimi asked.

The activist also responded to Nigerians who may want to claim it was Redeemed outfits.

"Camouflage is also not a military outfit, it is fashion and you get arrest for wearing it. The rule is clear, unless you are in the military, don’t wear any clothing that will be deemed as impersonating the military. They even have medals, what the absolute joke is this?” he added.

The activist also quoted Nigeria’s criminal code to back his point.

Reactions as Bisi Alimi drags Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ezeqwesiri:

"Bisi just dey fight battles wey no fight am ! Must be tough."

laters_hq:

"There is an extent Wey pesin life go scatter reach you go dey attack men of God to find relevance…..sad."

dotman.x:

"That’s a chaplain uniform. Regardless of exposure, education is still important."

youfounddesewa:

"Na the medals of honor gangan dey pain am."

Source: Legit.ng