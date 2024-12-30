The Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Zaria is set to begin kidney transplant surgeries in early 2025, with the Urology Centre of Excellence ready by the first quarter

Chief Medical Director Ahmed Umdagas confirmed that the necessary equipment and trained personnel are in place, marking a significant advancement in the hospital's medical services

Additionally, ABUTH is working to reverse medical tourism by offering advanced diagnostic and treatment services at competitive prices

The Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Zaria, Kaduna State, is set to begin kidney transplant surgeries in the first quarter of 2025.

According to Ahmed Umdagas, the Chief Medical Director, the Urology Centre of Excellence will be ready, with the necessary infrastructure and trained personnel in place.

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Set to Launch Kidney Transplant Services, Gives Date

Source: Twitter

This development marks a significant milestone in the hospital's efforts to offer global-best medical services.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Services

Umdagas highlighted that most of the machines and equipment for kidney transplants are already available, and the personnel are adequately trained.

The new urology centre will feature an amenity wing catering to all classes of patients, including single-bed rooms and parlours for affluent patients.

This wing will have a dedicated line and website, allowing patients to seamlessly book appointments with specific professors or specialists.

Reversing Medical Tourism

ABUTH is also taking steps to reverse medical tourism by offering advanced diagnostic and treatment services at competitive prices.

The hospital boasts a fully functional 128 Slice CT Scan machine, with services priced significantly lower than abroad.

According to the Cable, Umdagas noted that while similar services abroad cost over $200 (N300,000), ABUTH charges just N30,000.

The hospital also has high imaging machines, including 1.5 Tesla MRI and 0.2 Tesla MRI machines, and offers lithotripsy, a non-surgical procedure for breaking stones using laser technology.

Source: Legit.ng